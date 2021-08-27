FIA to conduct forensic audit of Multi Residencia & Orchards project

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has decided to conduct the forensic audit of Multi Residencia & Orchards, a project of the Multi-Professional Cooperative Housing Society.

Sources said that FIA Corporate Crime Circle, Islamabad had written a letter to Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Hassanabdal about requisition of records of the Multi Residencia & Orchards.

FIA Corporate Circle was conducting the subject enquiry into the affairs of the Multi-professional Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad with Forensic Audit of Cooperative Societies ordered by the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

To proceed further, FIA asked the TMO to provide an attested copy of the layout plan of Multi Residencia & Orchards.

In addition, FIA also asked to provide the attested copy of the revised layout plan submitted by the management committee of the housing society for its project, besides a detailed report regarding a violation of approved LOP identified, if any.

It is pertinent to mention that SC has ordered the FIA to conduct a forensic audit of housing societies. Recently, the government conducted the audit of more than dozens of societies established in Rawalpindi and Islamabad excluding the projects of the Multi-professional Cooperative Housing Society.

The scribe approached FIA Director Islamabad Waqar Chauhan for his comments on this matter but no reply was received till the filing of the story.