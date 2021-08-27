PM Khan launches Roshan Apna Ghar Scheme for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the “game-changer” Roshan Apna Ghar scheme for overseas Pakistanis

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), non-resident Pakistanis can use Roshan Digital Account to get finance to purchase a house.

“I think this [initiative] will help us attract a lot of money because Pakistan needs dollars and overseas Pakistanis are the only source to decrease the gap between the country’s exports and imports” Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan made this statement at the launch ceremony.

He expressed his view that hopefully, this new scheme will help in recovering the current account deficit by narrowing the import-export gap.

The PM expects to draw potential investment from nine million overseas Pakistanis through this initiative.

The nation will observe sustainable development by guaranteeing assistance to abroad Pakistanis in the lodging area under the venture. “Pakistanis based abroad need to be given confidence so they invest back home without any fear of fraud,” he said.

He also emphasizes the obstacles such as corruption faced by overseas Pakistanis. “a segment of people habitual of working in a corruption-free society will not prefer to work in corrupt societies.”

He added “A lot of [overseas] people informed me about a plot they purchased in Pakistan which later got occupied illegally,” he said.

Itemizing what separates Roshan Apna Ghar, the PM said banks were associated with the plan which will add to the certainty of overseas Pakistanis.

Moreover, he claimed that his government has made it easier to do business in Pakistan.

Finance Minister (FM), Shaukat Tarin. said the plan would assist to retain money coming through Roshan Digital Account and expects ample investments through this initiative.

State Bank Governor, Reza Baqir, remarked that all obstacles that overseas Pakistanis faced previously in housing investment had been removed through effective utilisation of digital technology