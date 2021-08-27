Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM Khan launches Roshan Apna Ghar Scheme for overseas Pakistanis

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the “game-changer” Roshan Apna Ghar scheme for overseas Pakistanis

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), non-resident Pakistanis can use Roshan Digital Account to get finance to purchase a house.

“I think this [initiative] will help us attract a lot of money because Pakistan needs dollars and overseas Pakistanis are the only source to decrease the gap between the country’s exports and imports” Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan made this statement at the launch ceremony.

He expressed his view that hopefully, this new scheme will help in recovering the current account deficit by narrowing the import-export gap.

Article continues after this advertisement

The PM expects to draw potential investment from nine million overseas Pakistanis through this initiative.

The nation will observe sustainable development by guaranteeing assistance to abroad Pakistanis in the lodging area under the venture. “Pakistanis based abroad need to be given confidence so they invest back home without any fear of fraud,” he said.

He also emphasizes the obstacles such as corruption faced by overseas Pakistanis. “a segment of people habitual of working in a corruption-free society will not prefer to work in corrupt societies.”

He added “A lot of [overseas] people informed me about a plot they purchased in Pakistan which later got occupied illegally,” he said.

Itemizing what separates Roshan Apna Ghar, the PM said banks were associated with the plan which will add to the certainty of overseas Pakistanis.

Moreover, he claimed that his government has made it easier to do business in Pakistan.

Finance Minister (FM), Shaukat Tarin. said the plan would assist to retain money coming through Roshan Digital Account and expects ample investments through this initiative.

State Bank Governor, Reza Baqir, remarked that all obstacles that overseas Pakistanis faced previously in housing investment had been removed through effective utilisation of digital technology

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFIA to conduct forensic audit of Multi Residencia & Orchards project
Next articleGovt approves Rs27.8bn Sialkot-Kharian motorway
Monitoring Report

1 COMMENT

  1. Hi,
    Its me Imran I am very happy the steps are taking from this current Government,I am very happy with that but most importantly what if this Government will be out next time so what sort of security will we have to protect our life time assets which we earned in a difficult period of time,As we all know the cruption in Pakistan so we need to provide permanent security regardless whatever Government will take over in future,and also what sort of benefits we will get from Bank, will they gave us easy payable loans so we can get asap kindly please send me those questions so I will take the second step.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Enhanced cooperation between Pakistan, Qatar beneficial for both countries: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food and Security Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar would be further strengthened...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt approves Rs27.8bn Sialkot-Kharian motorway

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors’ meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) Friday approved the signing of the Rs27.8 billion Sialkot-Kharian Motorway project. The approval...
Read more
HEADLINES

FIA to conduct forensic audit of Multi Residencia & Orchards project

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has decided to conduct the forensic audit of Multi Residencia & Orchards, a project of the Multi-Professional Cooperative...
Read more
HEADLINES

OCAC asks for separate policy for oil marketing companies

ISLAMABAD: Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has asked the Petroleum Division to devise a separate policy for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to address their...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

OCAC asks for separate policy for oil marketing companies

ISLAMABAD: Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has asked the Petroleum Division to devise a separate policy for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to address their...

Govt prepares comprehensive plan to achieve inclusive, sustainable growth

Business activities in Afghanistan reduce by 80pc

SCCI, NCEG ink agreement to attract investment in mine and mineral sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.