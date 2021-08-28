Sign inSubscribe
Gwadar new airport to be operational in Sept 2023

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was informed in a recent meeting by the Secretary Aviation division that the progress on New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) was on track, and it would be fully operational by September 2023.

The meeting of the committee was presided over by its Chairman Sher Ali Arbab. He stressed that Gwadar was a gateway to CPEC and undeniably important in the entire rationale behind CPEC.

“We have to place it at high priority therefore no effort should be spared in resolving all the outstanding issues of clean water, electricity, infrastructure and livelihoods faced by the people of Gwadar,” the chairman remarked.

The committee also directed the concerned departments to expedite the process of payments to be disbursed among the affected people of damaged houses and land acquisitions so that people of Gwadar, who are already agitating for basic amenities of life, could be compensated.

On agenda of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC), D.I. Khan, Chairman, WAPDA apprised the committee that the feasibility study and the detailed engineering design of the project would be completed by March next year.

Chairman remarked that the project was pivotal for the agriculture sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and decided that the committee will convene a special follow up meeting on the said project in February next year to ensure that the given timelines are met in letter and spirit.

APP

