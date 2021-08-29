FMCGS have great second quarter

For a while there, the Covid-19 pandemic seemed to upend all retail experiences and shopping habits of Pakistanis. Unnecessary splurges were gone, petrol consumption died, and even retail suffered. And yet one sector remained buoyant despite it all. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies survived it all because pandemic or no pandemic, Pakistanis needed their food. And that is why even though 2020 and 2021 – despite the various lockdowns and the vaccination slowdowns and the multiple variants – FMCGs are having one of their better years yet. One only has to look at the recently-released half year results for Nestle Pakistan and FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan (formerly Engro Foods).

For the half year ending June 30 2020, Nestle Pakistan recorded a revenue of Rs65.8 billion, an increase of 12.7% compared to the same period of last year. Its profit after taxation stood at Rs5.7 billion, compared to last year’s Rs3.876 billion. In the case of FrieslandCampina Engro, ist revenue stood at Rs24.5 billion, compared to Rs20.1 billion in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its profit after tax stood at Rs1.4 billion, a huge jump compared to the profit of the same period last year, at Rs292 million.

What explains this jump? Let’s first look at Nestle Pakistan, creator of the much beloved brands Nestle MilkPak, Nescafe and Fruitavitals (beverages).

According to its financial reports, most of the growth was actually due to the depressed base from last year due to the strict lockdowns. Still the company also had some factors going for it. For one, the company’s financing cost for the period reduced by 45.9% due to a lower interest rate. The operating profit for the period was Rs9.9 billion, an increase of 24.3% compared to the same period last year. Most of that was driven by what the company called ‘volume growth, overheads control and value chain cost optimization initiatives’.