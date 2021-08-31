Govt to slash petrol prices by Rs1.5 per litre

On Tuesday, the government decided to reduce petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices by Rs3 per litre from Sept 1.

Prices of other petroleum products will also be reduced. The price of kerosene will be reduced by Rs1.5 while the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) will be reduced by Rs1 per litre.

The notification generated by the Finance Division stated the revised prices of petrol, HSD, kerosene and LDO as Rs118.3 per litre, Rs115.03 per litre, Rs86.80 per litre and Rs84.77 per litre, respectively.

The decision was made to provide relief to the public.

It was added that “The government is firmly committed to ensuring stability in prices of essential commodities and has sustained the price pressure in line with its commitment to the common man,”

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) calculated Rs3.50 per litre reduction in the ex-depot price of petrol and approximately Rs5 per litre decrease in the ex-depot price of HSD.

Similarly, the ex-depot price of light diesel was calculated to go down by Rs2 per unit and the ex-depot price of kerosene oil was calculated to decline by Rs3 per unit.