Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

US, Pakistan agree to enhance economic ties

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The United States and Pakistan have agreed to enhance economic and trade ties in different areas of the economy and also decided to look for new avenues of trade.

In this regard, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo held a telephonic conversation to discuss the obstacles in the way of promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce, it was the second such engagement at the top level on trade and investment since the inauguration of Biden administration in Washington.

The first dialogue was held with the US trade representative in May 2021.

Article continues after this advertisement

The adviser highlighted the trade and investment opportunities for US enterprises in Pakistan in the areas of textile, agriculture, IT, engineering and pharmaceutical.

The US secretary of commerce showed keen interest in investment opportunities in the digital economy in Pakistan.

Both sides underlined the importance of enhancing collaboration to remove trade barriers and subsequently deepen bilateral trade between the two countries.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR surpasses revenue collection target by Rs50bn in August
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR surpasses revenue collection target by Rs50bn in August

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed its revenue collection target by Rs50 billion in August. According to provisional data collected by the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR Chairman proposes collaboration with provincial tax authorities

Islamabad: In line with the government’s motive to broaden the tax base, FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has initiated a huge challenge to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Islamic Banking Industry has experienced healthy progress: Tarin

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, said that the Islamic Banking Industry has experienced healthy progress over the years and the...
Read more
HEADLINES

NGIA project facing one year delay

ISLAMABAD: New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) project is likely to be completed by October 2023 instead of the original timeline schedule of November 2022...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NGIA project facing one year delay

ISLAMABAD: New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) project is likely to be completed by October 2023 instead of the original timeline schedule of November 2022...

PNQP 2021 to be implemented shortly: Shibli Faraz

Textile sector booming, records $1.49bn exports in July: Farrukh

Australia considering new laws for Apple, Google, WeChat digital wallets

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.