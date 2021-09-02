Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee falls, hits record low at 166.98

By Monitoring Report

The rupee hit a new low against the dollar as it dropped to Rs166.98 on Thursday, depreciating 11 paisas or 0.07 per cent. The domestic unit weakened against the greenback.

The local currency extended its recent sequence of posting losses versus the greenback in the interbank market for the fourth consecutive day.

The rupee has been facing pressure since May because of import payments being significantly higher than the export earnings.

Even though the exchange rate was expected to appreciate after the increase of the country’s foreign currency reserves, it failed to do so.

Article continues after this advertisement

State Bank Pakistan has adopted a new policy of not using its borrowing to support the rupee.

Moreover, Sustainable Development Policy Institute Head of Policy Solutions Sajid Amin commented n the recent depression that it is nothing to worry about.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTrade gap widens by 133pc in 2MFY22
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Trade gap widens by 133pc in 2MFY22

Pakistan’s trade deficit surged to $7.337 billion during July-August period of the current fiscal year (2MFY22), rising 133 per cent as imports outpaced exports...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSO under hot water as PM takes notice of oil transport

Recently, different ministries had filed a complaint to the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan that Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has discontinued transport of Petroleum,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tharparkar’s Mai Bakhtawar airport to be made operational

The Sindh government has decided to make Tharparkar’s Mai Bakhtawar airport operational, local media channels reported on Thursday. According to details, a meeting in this...
Read more
HEADLINES

Economy heading in right direction: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi expressed satisfaction over the economic performance of the country, saying the economy of his country is heading in the right...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Tesla’s China output halted for days in August on chip shortage...

Tesla Inc temporarily halted some operations at its Shanghai factory last month as the global shortage of semiconductors hit the electric car maker, Bloomberg News...

Tharparkar’s Mai Bakhtawar airport to be made operational

Economy heading in right direction: president

Dawood contracts coronavirus

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.