Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PSX may be reclassified to FM index

By Monitoring Report

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is highly expected to be reclassified among lesser advanced economies in Frontier Market (FM) index by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) on Wednesday.

According to a report by a local media outlet that quoted market experts, the MSCI’s likely decision would be a blessing in disguise for “PSX would come back into the limelight.

It may be recalled that PSX has remained part of MSCI’s leading Emerging Market (EM) index since May 2017 when the benchmark KSE 100 Index hit all-time high close to 53,000 points, but failed to sustain the level and never returned back to that high level since then.

Initially, the PSX’s weightage (size) would be 5.8% in FM index compared to 0.02% in EM index at present, according to the MSCI working.

Article continues after this advertisement

The MSCI Pak FM would have a weight of 2.3% in the MSCI FM Index and 5.8% in the MSCI FM 100 Index.

The market classification framework for MSCI FM is full market capitalisation of $1.17 billion, free float market capitalisation of $88 million and average liquidity market (ATVR) at 2.5% compared to MSCI EM criteria of full market capitalisation of $2.34 billion, free float market capitalisation of $1.17 billion and ATVR of 15%.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePresident for making progress in technology
Next articleIn world first, Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP govt launches online account system for admin departments

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government introduced a central treasury system where all the administrative departments will deposit their revenues. The program was launched on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee weakens by 40 paisas against dollar

The rupee continued to lose its ground against the US dollar as it depreciated by 40 paisas on Tuesday. The home unit had closed at...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh govt begins registration of electric vehicles

Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar on Tuesday announced that the registration of electric vehicles (EVs) and motorcycles has begun. The decision has been taken keeping...
Read more
HEADLINES

Textile exports surge in Aug’21

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood announces that exports of home textile, men’s garments, cotton fabric, jerseys, T-shirts, rice, fruits and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

TECH

Truck It In announces closing $3mn in pre-seed extension round to...

KARACHI: Karachi-based Truck It In has claimed to raise a $3 million extension to its pre-seed round, taking the cumulative raise to over $4.5...

Pakistan welcomes Taliban’s desire to be included in CPEC

FBR issues rules for licensing of IT service providers

In world first, Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.