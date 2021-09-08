Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan addressed 35 FATF’s recommendations

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan complies with 35 out of 40 FATF recommendations that provide the level of effectiveness of the AML/CFT system. These were mentioned in the Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) that recommended how the system could be strengthened.

This upgrade took place after Pakistan requested MER to re-rate the Recommendations 10, 18, 26 and 34.

According to the report issued by Asia Pacific Group (APG), comprehensive AML/CFT obligations have been introduced in Pakistan. Furthermore, Pakistan has addressed the deficiencies with compliance programs against AML/CFT and employee screening requirements.

However, Pakistan will continue to report back to the APG on progress to strengthen its implementation of AML/CFT measures and will remain on enhanced follow-up.

The fourth follow-up MER report to APG is due on February 1, 2022.

Monitoring Report

