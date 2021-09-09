Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA clarifies overbilling accusation

By Monitoring Report

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) after observing reports circulating in the media regarding complaints of overbilling clarified that no consumer has filed such a complaint before NEPRA’s Consumer Affairs Division.

According to media reports NEPRA was involved in overbilling in terms of raising bills beyond the approved billing period by various power distribution companies, (DISCOs).

NEPEA also issued a statement that all such complaints should be registered to its Consumer Affairs Division with proper evidence so that the Authority can take timely action.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to launch bidding for M6 in Oct
Next articleIndian hackers behind attack on FBR’s website, Tarin
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

LESCO sends details to Power Division for privatisation

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has accelerated the privatisation process of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), while the company has sent the balance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ufone likely to get additional spectrum at base price

ISLAMABAD: Ufone is likely to obtain additional spectrum as no foreign or local operator except the Ufone has submitted its bid to acquire the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ban on livestock exports causes loss of foreign market

ISLAMABAD: As there is a ban on the export of livestock reportedly to maintain the supply chain and prices in the country, the National...
Read more
HEADLINES

NADRA launches Contactless Biometric Verification Services

ISLAMABAD:  Capitalizing on technical advancements, and as per the request of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Indian hackers behind attack on FBR’s website, Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Thursday that Indian hackers had attacked the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR’s) website. He revealed this while briefing...

NEPRA clarifies overbilling accusation

Govt to launch bidding for M6 in Oct

Cap on EV charging tariff: NEPRA

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.