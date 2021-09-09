NEPRA clarifies overbilling accusation

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) after observing reports circulating in the media regarding complaints of overbilling clarified that no consumer has filed such a complaint before NEPRA’s Consumer Affairs Division.

According to media reports NEPRA was involved in overbilling in terms of raising bills beyond the approved billing period by various power distribution companies, (DISCOs).

NEPEA also issued a statement that all such complaints should be registered to its Consumer Affairs Division with proper evidence so that the Authority can take timely action.