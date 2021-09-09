Govt to launch bidding for M6 in Oct

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Wednesday that the federal government will open the financial bids for the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M6) in October.

The construction of the Hyderabad- Sukkur motorway at the revised PC-1 cost of Rs191.471 billion has been approved by The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The 6-lane motorway project would be constructed on Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis, covering 306 Kilometers.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin announced during the ECNEC meeting in Islamabad that the project was expected to be completed in 30 months