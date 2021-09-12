Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Islamic banking records highest growth since 2015

By Monitoring Report

The Islamic banking industry (IBI) has achieved the highest year-on-year growth in assets and deposits since 2015 increasing the market share in the overall banking industry to 17pc and 18.7pc, respectively.

A report by Dawn which compiled State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) latest bulletin for April-June quarter reported that assets and deposits of IBI grew 32 per cent and 29.7pc, respectively.

The assets expanded by Rs408 billion to Rs4,797bn and deposits grew by Rs365bn to Rs3,822bn by June 30, 2021.

Review of sector wise financing shows that major portion of financing was extended to textile (13.9pc) and production and transmission of energy (13.6pc) sectors. (Table 3)The report, however, stated that the profit-before-tax dropped by 13pc to Rs42.6bn by June 30 compared to Rs49bn in the same quarter last year. Before tax earnings ratios like return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) were recorded at 1.9pc and 31.1pc, respectively.

Article continues after this advertisement

Client wise financing remained concentrated in the corporate sector, having a share of 68.8pcin overall financing of IBI, followed by commodity financing and consumer financing with a share of 15.2pc and 10.6pc, respectively.

The share of SMEs and agriculture financing in overall financing of IBI was recorded at 2.6 per cent and 1.2pc, respectively.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistani goods have strong competitive force at CAEXPO: Ambassador Haque
Next articleChina tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistani goods have strong competitive force at CAEXPO: Ambassador Haque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports have recorded a new volume while exports to China are showing great momentum and the government hopes for a new breakthrough...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt, IMF to resume talks for sixth tranche by September end

Pakistan and the the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will start staff-level discussions for the release of sixth tranche under the $6 billion Extended Fund...
Read more
HEADLINES

Edible oil manufacturers decline to reduce prices

ISLAMABAD: Despite a direction of the Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin to reduce the price of edible oil during the recent meeting with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt determined to revive film industry

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, at the Finance...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt, IMF to resume talks for sixth tranche by September end

Pakistan and the the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will start staff-level discussions for the release of sixth tranche under the $6 billion Extended Fund...

Edible oil manufacturers decline to reduce prices

Govt determined to revive film industry

Usman Dar

Govt taking steps to resolve problems of business community: Usman Dar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.