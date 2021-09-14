Sign inSubscribe
Govt encouraging participation in Dubai Expo

By Shahab Omer

Lahore: The Punjab Government has intensified its activities regarding the representation in Dubai Expo 2021 while a meeting of the Steering Committee on Expo was also held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Finance, Industry and Commerce, Information and Culture besides officers of concerned departments.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements and budget proposals for participation in Dubai Expo while on this occasion the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Dr Arfa Iqbal briefed about the arrangements made for the participation of Punjab in Dubai Expo.

However, sources in the Industries Department informed that letters have been sent by PBIT and Industries Department to all the departments of Punjab to showcase their projects at the Dubai Expo.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Dubai Expo was scheduled for October to April 2020-21. Following a change in schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has now been rescheduled and the Expo will be bigger and better following its opening on 1 October 2021 and will continue till 31 March 2022 in which countries from all over the world will participate.

However, while talking to the participants of the meeting, Iqbal said that investment opportunities and the environment in Punjab would be fully highlighted through Dubai Expo.

“The Punjab government will hold a cultural and commercial ‘showcasing’ of the province at the Dubai Expo in November. All concerned departments should soon finalize their arrangements for participation in the Dubai Expo. The Dubai Expo will host investment conferences, seminars, panel discussions and other events,” the minister said.

Addressing the participants, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that high-quality documentaries should be prepared regarding investment opportunities in various sectors of Punjab and a plan should be drawn up for organizing the events.

Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

