German investors keen to bring capital in various sectors

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Investors have expressed interest to bring investment in various sectors and also observe new avenues to enhance the business and investment ties between Pakistan and Germany.

During a meeting between Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Fareena Mazhar and a high level business delegation from Germany, Pakistan mentioned food processing, automotive, IT, energy, textiles, logistics and housing and construction sectors as some of the potential sectors for investment in Pakistan.

The delegation comprised 16 members, headed by Oliver Oehms, CEO AHK Dubai.
It included several German business giants like Lufthansa, AHK, SIG MEA, Weidmuller Middle, Emltc Emerging Solutions among others.

All these companies have prominent presence in most parts of the world and are visiting Pakistan to analyze the business climate and explore lucrative investment opportunities in Pakistan.

German company Weidmüller announced to start a production plant in Pakistan in the near future during the meeting whereas the delegate representing German AirLine, Lufthansa, shared that the airline was really keen on resuming flight operations in Pakistan after 13 years.

The secretary, in response, offered to arrange a meeting with the minister for Aviation to ensure that the plan materialises.

The prospect of this development was earlier discussed in a meeting between the Secretary and German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck held on September 8.

The potential foreign investors also expressed interest in the dairy industry, communication, automobile and service sector as potential sectors in regards to investment in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Fareena Mazhar briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s investment policy, highlighted the tax incentives available to investors in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and mentioned the 22 SEZs approved by BOI across Pakistan including Allama Iqbal Industrial city, Rashakai SEZ, Khairpur SEZ, M3 Industrial City Faisalabad, National Science and technology Park, Hattar SEZ etc.

The visit has come about as an encouraging prospect for Pakistan in terms of attracting new investment in several sectors.

