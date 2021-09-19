Cement companies join heads as coal prices threaten recent success

Name any random object in Pakistan and chances are, someone has organized a conference on it. Our national love for conferences – day long, two day long, weekend long seminars that go on and on – is endless. Sometimes neither participant nor organizer at the end of a conference can figure out exactly what the need for this conference was.

Not so the latest conference organized by AKD Securities: this being the Pakistan Cement Conference, with Lucky Cement, DG Cement, Attock Cement, and Gharibwal Cement. This was necessary: as a note sent to clients on September 16 by Shahrukh Saleem showed, that while cement companies were optimistic about the future, rising coal prices threatened to cause some worry in the years ahead.