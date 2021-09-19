Oversubscription at Octopus tells a tale of too much regulation

Last week, Profit discussed the ins and outs of how Initial Public Offers (IPOs) work, and more specifically how they work in Pakistan. Essentially, a company makes an IPO whenever they feel they need to raise capital and are comfortable with the idea of going from a private company to a public company. Because these companies set their own share prices for these IPOs, as discussed last week, we can have one of three possibilities – under subscription, full subscription, and over subscription.

The names are quite telling. Under subscription is when not enough people show interest in the shares being offered and the prices of the shares come crashing down. Full subscription is when the exact number of shares match the exact number of shares people are willing to buy. Over subscription means that there are not enough shares to go around because of high demand, and they then have to be allotted via a lucky draw.

We are here to talk about the last one of these possibilities. Now, immediately one might think that oversubscription is the ideal scenario. However, what it means is that the company set a price lower than what the market would have naturally determined. Meaning if there was no ceiling price and price set by the companies, as there currently is in Pakistan, the free market would do its job right. This is exactly what has happened recently to Octopus Digital – an up and coming IT services management company that has found its IPO has been oversubscribed. So what happened exactly, and is it cause to celebrate or rue what could have been? Profit explains.