Travel services export totals $43m in July

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned USD43.985m by providing different travel services in various countries during the first month of the current financial year 2021-22.

This shows a growth of 75.59 per cent as compared to $25.050 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services increased by 76.50 per cent, from $24.780m last year to $43.895m during July 2021.

Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure also rose by 328.57pc while the education-related expenditure increased by 255pc.

Article continues after this advertisement

In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 74.33pc.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services decreased by 50pc, from $0.180m to $0.090m, the PBS data revealed.

The country’s services trade deficit witnessed a decline of 26.35pc during the first month of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July 2021 were recorded at $483m against the exports of $454m, showing growth of 6.39pc, PBS data revealed.

The imports of the country however witnessed a decline of 7.02pc from $769m in July 2021 to $715m.

Based on the figures, the services trade deficit in July 2021 was recorded at $232m against the deficit of $315m in July 2020, showing a decline of 26.35pc.