Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

ADB warns of ‘lasting scars’ of COVID-19 that can cut Asia’s growth

By Agencies

Slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns can inflict “lasting scars” of the coronavirus pandemic on developing Asia, said a recent report issued by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday.

The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 per cent — compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3pc and a slight contraction in 2020 — but said the recovery “remains fragile”.

Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.

Article continues after this advertisement

That compared with more than 50pc coverage in the United States and nearly 60pc in the European Union.

The ADB warned that delayed vaccine rollouts and the emergence of new variants were among the biggest risks to the outlook — and could have long-term damaging consequences.

“Income losses caused by the pandemic in particular threaten to leave lasting scars and have a multidimensional effect on regional economies,” the ADB said.

Progress on reducing poverty in developing Asia had been set back “at least two years”, and prolonged school closures would lead to higher-than-expected learning and earning losses.

While the regional economy was expected to expand this year and next, the recovery had “diverged” in the first half of 2021 as the hyper-contagious Delta variant ripped through some countries.

In two-thirds of the developing Asian economies, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated was 30pc or lower, the ADB said.

“Growth tended to be stronger in economies that had progressed the most in controlling the pandemic,” it said.

East Asia, where vaccination rates were among the highest in the region and governments were quick to contain outbreaks, was set to grow 7.6pc this year, compared with an earlier forecast of 7.4pc.

Forecasts were lowered for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, where nations have struggled to obtain enough doses to inoculate their populations as they battle fresh waves of infections.

Southeast Asia, including virus-ravaged Indonesia and the Philippines, was expected to grow 3.1pc this year, compared with a previous forecast of 4.4pc.

The ADB expects the Pacific to contract 0.6pc, after forecasting in April 1.4pc growth.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhy BMW is being sued over climate change?
Next articleTravel services export totals $43m in July
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Why BMW is being sued over climate change?

German activists have filed a lawsuit against automakers BMW and Daimler for refusing to tighten carbon emissions goals, the first time German citizens have...
Read more
World Business News

Bill Gates’ green tech fund bets on farming robots

As California struggles with another crippling drought, a Silicon Valley startup that believes robots can grow produce more sustainably said Wednesday it raised $50...
Read more
World Business News

German auto giants place their bets on hydrogen cars

MUNICH: Battery power may be the frontrunner to become the car technology of the future, but don't rule out the underdog hydrogen. That's the view...
Read more
World Business News

Tech sector continues to thrive, prosper: WIPO report

Despite the economic devastation wrought by Covid-19, the new technology sector continued to thrive and prosper last year, the UN’s World Intellectual Property Organisation’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Travel services export totals $43m in July

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned USD43.985m by providing different travel services in various countries during the first month of the current financial year 2021-22. This shows a...

ADB warns of ‘lasting scars’ of COVID-19 that can cut Asia’s growth

Why BMW is being sued over climate change?

Bill Gates’ green tech fund bets on farming robots

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.