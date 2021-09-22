Sign inSubscribe
Thailand resumes visa service for Pakistan

By Monitoring Report

Thailand has resumed visa service in Pakistan after a brief halt amid the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

According to local media reports on Wednesday, Thailand has lifted travel restrictions for Pakistanis willing to travel to the tropic country for vacations or residency; however, the Thailand Embassy in Pakistan in its statement said that all travelers must go into isolation for 14 days after arriving in Bangkok.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the country’s Covid-19 task force to lift the travel restrictions on the in-bound passengers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

The public has been advised to adopt guidelines of the authority while visiting tourists places like Samui, Phuket and others.

 

Previous articleKSE-100 plunges over 1,000 points in intra-day trading
Next articleGerman auto giants place their bets on hydrogen cars
Monitoring Report

