Nine development schemes worth Rs24.859bn approved

LAHORE: Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Friday approved nine development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs24.859 billion

These schemes were approved in the meeting of the current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included the provision of infrastructural, academic and operational facilities to the Punjab University of Technology Rasul, Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs5,282.208 million, Upgradation of DHQ hospital, Mianwali at the cost of Rs2,234.686m, Establishment of 200-bed mother & child hospital and Nursing College in District Mianwali at the cost of Rs6,326.370m, Establishment of Trauma Centre, dialysis centre, Burn Unit & Surgical Ward at DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh at the cost of Rs499.700m, Establishment of 200 Bedded Mother & Child Hospital in District Rajanpur at the cost of 7,606.

770m, Master Plans for Urban Local Government of Pakistan (PC-II) at the cost of 499.33m, Land Acquisition and Resettlement Assistance for Establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (North Zone) and Influent Pumping Station (North & South Zone) (Sahiwal) at the cost of Rs695.550m, Land Acquisition for Establishment of Sewage Treatment plant (Sialkot) under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program at the cost of Rs856.678m, Revamping / Comprehensive Sewerage & Drainage including Tuff Tile and PCC Scheme for Mianwali City at the cost of Rs858m.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.