Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Nine development schemes worth Rs24.859bn approved

By APP

LAHORE: Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Friday approved nine development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs24.859 billion

These schemes were approved in the meeting of the current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included the provision of infrastructural, academic and operational facilities to the Punjab University of Technology Rasul,  Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs5,282.208 million, Upgradation of DHQ hospital, Mianwali at the cost of Rs2,234.686m, Establishment of 200-bed mother & child hospital and Nursing College in District Mianwali at the cost of Rs6,326.370m, Establishment of Trauma Centre, dialysis centre, Burn Unit & Surgical Ward at DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh at the cost of Rs499.700m, Establishment of 200 Bedded Mother & Child Hospital in District Rajanpur at the cost of 7,606.

770m, Master Plans for Urban Local Government of Pakistan (PC-II) at the cost of 499.33m, Land Acquisition and Resettlement Assistance for Establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (North Zone) and Influent Pumping Station (North & South Zone) (Sahiwal) at the cost of Rs695.550m, Land Acquisition for Establishment of Sewage Treatment plant (Sialkot) under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program at the cost of Rs856.678m, Revamping / Comprehensive Sewerage & Drainage including Tuff Tile and PCC Scheme for Mianwali City at the cost of Rs858m.

Article continues after this advertisement

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndia applies for trademark registration of Basmati in Sri Lanka
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

India applies for trademark registration of Basmati in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: In another ill intention to damage Pakistan’s rice exports, India has reportedly applied for registration of an exclusive trademark for Basmati rice in...
Read more
HEADLINES

First consignment leaves for Turkey, Azerbaijan via Iran under TIR

ISLAMABAD: The National Logistics Cell (NLC) has started its operations under the Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) Convention with the delivery of the first consignment...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSW to enable Pakistan in becoming int’l trade, transit hub: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that Pakistan Single Window (PSW) will enable Pakistan to unlock its potential...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoIP proposes imposition of 50pc RD on import of EV, HEVs

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) has proposed increasing Regulatory Duties on the import of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

MoIP proposes imposition of 50pc RD on import of EV, HEVs

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) has proposed increasing Regulatory Duties on the import of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles...

ECNEC approves Rs20.7bn KCR project

New York, London keep top spots in global financial centres index

ECC approve sugar import tenders of 50,000 MT

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.