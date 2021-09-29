Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

Engro, Pakistan Pavilion partner to highlight Pakistan’s opportunities at Dubai Expo 2020

By Sponsored Content

KARACHI: Engro Corporation, Pakistan’s premier conglomerate, has announced its partnership with the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 to unearth the immense hidden opportunities in investment and tourism presented by the country.

Developed on the theme of “The Hidden Treasure”, this is the largest-ever pavilion of Pakistan setup outside the country. The Pavilion will showcase the country’s vast potential in tourism, business, culture, and entertainment, through digitally engaging and inspiring experiences. The event will also feature a series of workshops, conferences and fireside chats to highlight various opportunities in Pakistan.

As part of the Programme for People and Planet, Engro will also participate in the 10 themed weeks to explore humanity’s most critical challenges and opportunities through new cultural, social, environmental, and economic perspectives. Engro Polymer & Chemicals will participate in the Urban and Rural Development week (November), while Engro Energy and Engro Fertilizers will be part of Global Goals (January) and Agriculture & Livestock Development (February) weeks, respectively.

According to Engro Corporation President & CEO Ghias Khan, “As a home-grown conglomerate, Engro has always believed in the tremendous potential offered by Pakistan in commerce, investment, tourism and culture. We are extremely excited to partner with the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 and support the Government of Pakistan to fulfill its vision of celebrating the country’s progressiveness and diversity on the global stage.”

Article continues after this advertisement

Dubai Expo 2020 will be organized from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. More than 25 million visitors are expected to attend the global event with 192 participating countries

- Advertisement -
Previous articleElon Musk urges US regulators to let cryptocurrency ‘fly’
Next articleKP govt preparing to participate in Dubai Int’l Expo
Sponsored Content
This article was created under a paid partnership. For queries related to paid partnerships, email at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

HBL Prestige Lounge inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE: HBL inaugurated its new Prestige Lounge located in Gulberg, Lahore. This is the third HBL Prestige Lounge in the city and the eighth...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Listing of Frontier Foundry Steel

KARACHI: Frontier Foundry Steel (FF Steel), one of Pakistan’s leading and fastest growing steel manufacturers and Financial Advisory Consortium held a signing ceremony for...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL extends its ATM network to accept Finja debit cards

KARACHI: HBL, in a first of its kind partnership has enabled the acceptance of Finja Debit Cards on the Bank’s ATM network free of...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL is proud to be associated with the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

KARACHI: HBL is the supporting partner of the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. This initiative is in line with the Bank’s continuous...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

External debt, liabilities reach $122bn

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's external debt and liabilities have surged to 122 billion dollars. This was revealed by officials of the Economic Affair division in the National...
Illicit tobacco

Tobacco board issues formula for purchase in KP

KP govt preparing to participate in Dubai Int’l Expo

Engro, Pakistan Pavilion partner to highlight Pakistan’s opportunities at Dubai Expo 2020

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.