HBL Prestige Lounge inaugurated in Lahore

By Sponsored Content

LAHORE: HBL inaugurated its new Prestige Lounge located in Gulberg, Lahore. This is the third HBL Prestige Lounge in the city and the eighth across the country with future plans to expand the Prestige footprint. The inauguration was led by Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL. Valued clients and senior leadership of the Bank was also present on the occasion.

HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This exclusive proposition offers tailored solutions through dedicated digital & physical channels and portfolio managers who provide personalized banking services to its clients. The state-of-the-art Prestige Lounges are located strategically in high visibility areas of key cities.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “HBL is committed to providing a wide array of financial services to its extensive clientele. HBL Prestige is exclusively designed to meet the financial and lifestyle needs of the Bank’s high-net-worth clients, providing them with par excellence services. HBL Prestige promises to deliver an incomparable value proposition with a number of industry firsts as it remains true to its motto of ‘With you, in what you value’.”

 

Sponsored Content
This article was created under a paid partnership. For queries related to paid partnerships, email at: [email protected]

