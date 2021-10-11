Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ECC moves to ensure smooth supply of urea during Rabi season

Meeting approves maximum provision of gas to Pak Arab and FFBQL to boost domestic production of fertiliser

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved the maximum provision of gas to Pak Arab and FFBQL to ensure smooth supply of urea fertiliser during Rabi season in the current fiscal year (FY22).

The meeting was held under the chair of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin at the Finance Division.

The Ministry of Industries and Production secretary presented a summary regarding the provision of gas to Pak Arab and Fauji Fertiliser Bin Qasim Limited (FFBQL) to review demand for urea fertiliser during the Rabi season.

After a detailed discussion, the ECC approved the maximum provision of gas to Pak Arab (58MMCFD) and FFBQL (63MMCFD) to ensure that the estimated demand is met through domestic production.

Article continues after this advertisement

The said decision will stabilise prices of urea and ensure its smooth supply throughout the country during this year’s Rabi season.

Furthermore, the ECC also approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication regarding the allocation of Rs2 billion as a single line budget for the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an apex government body, mandated to strengthen and promote the IT sector exports of Pakistan.

The meeting also approved the allocation of Rs4 billion to PSEB for disbursement of cash reward incentives in order to incentivise IT exports and to encourage documentation of exporters.

The cash reward incentive shall be provided for the IT and IT-enabled services exporters promoting export proceeds through banking channels via SBP allocated banking codes. 

Lastly, the Ministry of Commerce presented a Textile and Apparel Policy, 2020-25. After due deliberation, the ECC constituted a sub-committee consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Commerce, Finance Division, Ministry of Industries and Production, Power and Petroleum Divisions, FBR and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to review and present an updated policy before ECC in a couple of weeks.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP eases conditions for renewable energy solution providers
Next articlePresident launches Roshan Apna Ghar scheme in UAE
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR reinstates power to freeze bank accounts of taxpayers  

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday reinstated field formations with the power to freeze bank accounts of taxpayers for recovery of...
Read more
HEADLINES

President launches Roshan Apna Ghar scheme in UAE

President Arif Alvi on Monday launched the Roshan Apna Ghar scheme in the UAE in a bid to attract Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) to invest...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP eases conditions for renewable energy solution providers

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday eased the conditions for renewable energy solution providers under its Refinance Scheme for Renewable Energy in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further strengthen economic and business ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen economic and business ties between the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further strengthen economic and business ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen economic and business ties between the...

Petrol prices feared to surge again

New Gwadar Int’l Airport to be operational by 2023

PM for taking all measures to facilitate Chinese investors in SEZs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.