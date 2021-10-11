President launches Roshan Apna Ghar scheme in UAE

President Arif Alvi on Monday launched the Roshan Apna Ghar scheme in the UAE in a bid to attract Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) to invest in the country’s real estate sector.

During his first official visit to the UAE, Alvi expressed hope that NRPs would take maximum advantage of the Roshan Apna Ghar scheme, according to an official statement.

He was inaugurating a property exhibition for the UAE-based NRPs arranged by Pakistani banks offering Roshan Digital Account (RDA), in partnership with builders and developers, to showcase their products being offered under RDA.

The initiative by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) enables NRPs to buy, build or renovate their houses in Pakistan through their own investment or bank financing.

The president said that the central bank, with the support of commercial banks, has provided NRPs a unique opportunity to buy a home which was earlier a very difficult task for various reasons.

Speaking on the occasion, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir said that RDA has proved to be a huge success and become a household name connecting over 250,000 NRPs under one umbrella besides attracting over around $2.5 billion since its launch in September last year.