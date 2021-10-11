Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further strengthen economic and business ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen economic and business ties between the two countries.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin met with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, who had called on him at the Finance Division.

While extending a warm welcome, Tarin highlighted that Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan and the bilateral ties are rooted in centuries old religious, cultural and commercial links between the people of both the countries.

He said that a large number of Pakistani expatriates are working in different fields and are a great asset for the country, adding that overseas Pakistanis play a pivotal role in boosting the country’s economy through remittances.

The finance minister further apprised the Saudi ambassador about the potential for increased collaboration between the two countries in the areas of agriculture and food security.

The Saudi ambassador stated that Saudi Arabia is opening up to foreign investments and stressed upon the need for increase in mutual investments in different fields.