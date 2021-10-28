Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee extends further gains

Local currency had gained Rs2.5 in interbank trade on Wednesday after $4.2bn Saudi support package

By News Desk

The Pakistani rupee continued to rebound for a second straight day as the local currency was reportedly trading between 171.40 and 171.50 in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

The rupee had shown a sharp recovery against the US dollar in the interbank market a day earlier on Wednesday as the currency closed the trade at Rs172.78, after Saudi Arabia announced a support package of $4.2 billion for Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia had announced that it was depositing $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to help support its foreign reserves.

Financial experts have opined that the development will ease the uncertainty due to the energy crisis and costly imports of oil which has been the major reason behind currency depreciation.

Article continues after this advertisement

“Rupee appreciation is [the] result of the Saudi funding announcement, widely seen as a positive surprise much needed to bolster the external account,” BMA Capital Executive Director Saad Hashemy told Reuters.

Asad Rizvi, former treasury head at the Chase Manhattan Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia agreed to provide $1.2bn oil on deferred payment and cash deposit of $3bn, while the REER index fell for the fourth consecutive month to hit 95.9 which supports a stronger PKR. And with IMF money in the pipeline, the rupee should take a breather.”

On Tuesday, the dollar was being traded at a record Rs175.27 in the inter-bank market. The rupee had maintained the downtrend for the past five months. I

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan Banks’ Association, credit bureaus partner to streamline risk assessment to boost housing finance
Next articleMCB Bank continues to declare highest dividend per share in the industry for 9MFY21
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan Banks’ Association, credit bureaus partner to streamline risk assessment to boost housing finance

In an industry first, the Pakistan Banks' Association (PBA) has entered into a partnership with a consortium of financial services and technology businesses to...
Read more
HEADLINES

PRL, NRL & BYCO refute allegation of high carbon footprint, rally against proposed shutdown

ISLAMABAD: Three local oil refineries - Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), National Refinery Limited (NRL) and BYCO Petroleum Pakistan Limited - have raised their voices...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt plans 6.9m tonnes coal production in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The government has set a target to produce around 6,900,000 tonnes of coal during the current fiscal year (FY22) to meet national energy...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani traders attend textile merchandising conference in China

BEIJING: Pakistani textile traders on Tuesday participated in the 2021 World Textile Merchandising Conference opened in Keqiao district, Shaoxing, East China’s Zhejiang province. This year’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt plans 6.9m tonnes coal production in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The government has set a target to produce around 6,900,000 tonnes of coal during the current fiscal year (FY22) to meet national energy...

Pakistani traders attend textile merchandising conference in China

Pakistan boasts of ‘tech talent’ at Istanbul summit

NEPRA approves 69 paisa per unit hike in power price for K-Electric consumers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.