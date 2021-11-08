KP minerals dept fails to spend allocated uplift fund

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minerals department has once again failed to utilise its development fund as it did not to spend even a single penny in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY22).

Due to the inability of the department to utilise the allocated funds, the projects included in the department’s Annual Development Programme (ADP) have been delayed.

KP Finance Department documents show that out of the Rs246 million allocated for six projects, a total of Rs175 million were released but not used on any project.