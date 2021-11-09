Sign inSubscribe
Sarobi Dam cost increased by Rs184m

Construction of dam expected to be completed by June 2022

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved an increase financial allocation of Rs184 million for Sarobi Dam in South Waziristan due to the increase in the construction estimate cost.

The provincial government had earlier approved Rs270.7 million for the construction for the construction of the dam. However, after the revision of the estimated cost, it was informed that more funds would be required to complete the project.

It was estimated the project would require Rs454 million.

With the completion of Sarobi Dam, 650 acres of land will be irrigated and 4,200 citizens will have access to safe drinking water.

According to sources, the Planning and Development Department has approved the revised cost and directed to complete the construction by June, 2022.

Aziz Buneri

