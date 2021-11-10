Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

OGRA notifies reduction in RLNG prices for November

Prices had earlier been increased in October

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a cut in the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) for the month of November.

According to notification issued in this regard on Wednesday, the price of RLNG has been reduced by $0.1037 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) for SNGPL consumers while SSGCL consumers will benefit from a cut of $0.1021 per MMBTU.

The price for SNGPL and SSGCL has been fixed at $15.6791 per MMBTU and $15.4259 per MMBTU, respectively.

According to the authority, the average cost of supply has been taken on a provisional basis as per the Determination of Estimated Revenue Requirement (DERR) for the financial year 2020-21 (FY21), while the weighted average sale price has been worked out in the light of the Ministry of Energy’s advice and Unaccounted for Gas (UfG) has been taken at 6.3 per cent provisionally, in line with a separate decision of the authority issued earlier on November 1.

Article continues after this advertisement

“The above prices have been computed on the basis of data provided by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) whereas the parties including SNGPL, SSGCL, PSO and PLL shall scrutinise the same on the basis of evidence before making payments as per their mutual agreements,” the notification states.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new prices of RLNG include charges of LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the importers – PSO and PLL.

It may also be recalled that in October, the price of RLNG had been increased by $0.4294 to $15.7828 per MMBTU for SNGPL and $0.4362 to $15.5280 per MMBTU for SSGC.

- Advertisement -
Previous article20 startups from Punjab to participate in Dubai Expo 2020: minister
Next articleTarin directs provinces to inject sugar into market to lower prices
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Baqir stresses digital evolution of finance to expedite global Islamic finance industry

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir on Wednesday said that digital transformation of the global Islamic financial services industry had...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin directs provinces to inject sugar into market to lower prices

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed all the provinces to meet the demand by immediately lifting...
Read more
HEADLINES

20 startups from Punjab to participate in Dubai Expo 2020: minister

Punjab Minister for Higher Education & IT Raja Yassir Humayun on Wednesday announced that 20 startups have been selected for Dubai Expo 2020 through...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gold continues to attract attention, rises Rs1,000 per tola

Gold prices on Wednesday continued an upward trend in the face of rising inflation fears which have boost to demand of the safe-haven metal. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

20 startups from Punjab to participate in Dubai Expo 2020: minister

Punjab Minister for Higher Education & IT Raja Yassir Humayun on Wednesday announced that 20 startups have been selected for Dubai Expo 2020 through...

Cashback startup Savyour raises $3.3mn to help consolidate eCommerce in Pakistan

Gold continues to attract attention, rises Rs1,000 per tola

Indian beauty startup Nykaa surges to near $13bn valuation in debut

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.