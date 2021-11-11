Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

OICCI recommends robust policy measures for long-term energy sector reform

Chamber suggests exploration and development of unconventional hydrocarbon resources

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has proposed liberalisation and transformation of the monopolistic power market into a multi buyer-seller marketplace considering that the exclusivity to sell and distribute for DISCO’s is scheduled to terminate in 2023.

This will create options for power purchasers as well as producers to enter bilateral deals i.e., energy sale via B2B mode through a fair and transparent wheeling regime. 

In this regard, OICCI, while unveiling the salient features of its ‘OICCI Energy Recommendations 2021’ at a media launch said that recommendations focuse on implementing an efficient and cost-effective energy supply chain, while increasing the share of green energy sources to meet the environment and sustainability milestones. 

The detailed recommendations have recently been presented to the Ministry of Energy and other relevant stakeholders.

Article continues after this advertisement

Highlighting the key elements, OICCI Vice-President, Ghias Khan, emphasised that the proposed recommendations are the collective view of leading energy sector professionals associated with OICCI members. 

“We are confident that the proposed recommendations will be instrumental in GOP’s continued endeavor towards reforming the overall energy sector and bringing it at par with international standards. These steps shall also be indispensable in meeting the growing energy demand in the country at an optimal cost, making us internationally competitive for export and primed for the economic growth of the country”, he said.

It has been suggested that the downstream policy framework and structure should be revised to exhaustively cover all aspects of governance including, but not limited to, reviewing the price structure by moving towards price deregulation, supply chain management focusing on the issues with logistics infrastructure including the existing port constraint due to insufficient unloading capacity, long waiting time, vessel planning, import dependency, and need for building strategic stocks by increasing storage capacity. 

On a priority basis, there should be a mutually agreed mechanism for periodic revisions in the downstream price structure, more specifically margins, to ensure it remains reflective of actual costs to the oil marketing companies, followed by the complete deregulation of MS and HSD that constitute about 80 per cent of total petroleum products consumption, the report states. 

The recommendations also voiced favour for the development of the LNG sector by fast tracking all projects that will create additional pipeline capacity for new LNG terminal developers and/or existing terminals looking to expand.

OICCI appreciated the government for issuing licenses and approvals for two new terminal developers in September last year, but asked the authorities to facilitate existing customers at LNG terminals by signing the Terminal Coordination Agreement (TCA) to address shortages that are likely to occur till the time the new terminals come online. 

Furthermore, the recommendations highlighted the urgency of revamping the bidding process for granting exploration licenses and encouraging exploration and development of unconventional hydrocarbon resources.

OICCI members lamented that interest by both private domestic and foreign E&P companies has declined due to low potential of the offered blocks.

“The government should assign higher priority to the local E&P industry to keep the energy import bill low, as locally produced primary energy is far more economical than imported energy,” they said, adding that this could be achieved if the government frequently offers new exploration concessions and open acreages for bidding in addition to making the regulatory management of existing concessions efficient.  

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSaudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki
Next articleCCoE to take up deemed duty’s collection, utilisation by refineries
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR making efforts to stop illegal sale of cigarettes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to strengthen its enforcement team in order to stop the illicit sale of non-duty paid...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCoE to take up deemed duty’s collection, utilisation by refineries

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) meeting next week is likely to scrutinise details of audit regarding the collection and utilisation of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Saudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will soon disburse cash deposit to Pakistan under the pledged financial assistance after approval of the Royal Court and signing of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s exports up by 24.7pc during 4MFY22

Pakistan’s exports surged by 24.7 per cent to $9.44 billion during the first four months of the current financial year (4MFY22) as compared to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Saudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will soon disburse cash deposit to Pakistan under the pledged financial assistance after approval of the Royal Court and signing of...

Pakistan’s exports up by 24.7pc during 4MFY22

7th Pak-Russia IGC meeting on bilateral cooperation to be held from Nov 24

Services Int’l Hotel privatisation in final stages, Privatisation Commission told

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.