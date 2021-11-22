Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil off 7-week lows but under pressure as release of reserves eyed

By Agencies

SINGAPORE: Oil prices came off seven-week lows on Monday but remained under pressure after Japan said it was weighing releasing oil reserves and as the COVID-19 situation in Europe worsened, raising concerns about both oversupply and weak demand.

Brent lost 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $78.75 a barrel as of 0502 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 4 cents at $75.90 a barrel.

The market is in a bit of a flux as strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) releases are not fully priced in yet, said an oil trader in Singapore.

WTI and Brent prices hit their lowest since Oct. 1 earlier in the session. They slumped around 3% on Friday, declining for the fourth straight week for the first time since March 2020.

Article continues after this advertisement

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signalled on Saturday he was ready to help combat soaring oil prices following a request from the United States to release oil from its emergency stockpile, in an unprecedented move.

Tokyo is exploring ways to bypass a law which permits the release of oil reserves only in cases of supply shortage or natural disasters.

The White House on Friday pressed the OPEC producer group again to maintain adequate global supply, days after US discussions with some of the world’s biggest economies over potentially releasing oil from strategic reserves to quell high energy prices.

The combined SPR release could be 100 million to 120 million barrels or even higher, Citi analysts said in a note dated Nov. 19. This includes 45 million to 60 million barrels from the United States, about 30 million barrels from China, 5 million barrels from India and 10 million barrels each from Japan and South Korea, the bank estimated.

“If released over December and January, this could mean looser markets by some 1.5-2.0-m b/d. This would be against the backdrop of expected stock draws of 2.8-m b/d in Dec’21 and 0.5-m b/d in Jan’22 without any SPR release,” Citi said.

Further weighing on prices was possible renewed lockdowns in Europe as COVID-19 cases surged again. Germany warned on Friday it may need to move to a full lockdown after Austria said it would reimpose strict measures to tackle rising infections.

The worsening Europe COVID-19 situation and profit-taking among investors towards year-end added to uncertainties in the market, the trader said.

“Profit taking has turned into a rout on prices,” he said, adding that prices are likely to go sideways until January before heading higher.

Money managers cut their net long US crude futures and options positions in the week to Nov. 16, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Investors were also watching developments in the Middle East after Saudi state media reported early on Monday the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen said it detected indications of an imminent danger to navigation and global trade south of the Red Sea.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUN warns of ‘colossal’ collapse of Afghan banking system
Next articleRupee breaks losing streak on account of IMF announcement
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Asia’s big 3 LNG buyers ramp up November imports as Europe struggles

LAUNCESTON: The world's top buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are ramping up imports of the fuel in November, with the major consumers in...
Read more
World Business News

UN warns of ‘colossal’ collapse of Afghan banking system

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations on Monday pushed for urgent action to prop up Afghanistan's banks, warning that a spike in people unable to...
Read more
World Business News

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

MIZATA: El Salvador plans to build the world's first "Bitcoin City", funded initially by bitcoin-backed bonds, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday, doubling down...
Read more
World Business News

Skies darken for Indian IPOs after Paytm’s diappointing debut

MUMBAI: Paytm's dismal stock market debut this week is likely to put a damper on future offerings after the IPO of the digital payments...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

UN warns of ‘colossal’ collapse of Afghan banking system

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations on Monday pushed for urgent action to prop up Afghanistan's banks, warning that a spike in people unable to...

Power consumers likely to face colossal hike in electricity tariff

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for revival of stalled programme

ECC orders health ministry to resubmit case on health tax

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.