Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

China keen to strengthen investment cooperation with Pakistan in textile sector

Sino-Pak co-op in textile industry an untapped market

By APP

BEIJING: China is interested in strengthening investment cooperation with Pakistan in the textile and garment industry, China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles (CCCT) said on Sunday.

Talking to a national news in China, CCCT Vice President Zhang Xian said that the Sino-Pak co-op in textile industry is an untapped market whereas a combination of strengths and weaknesses provides opportunities to deepen cooperation between the two countries’ textile industries.

“China is willing to strengthen investment cooperation with Pakistan in the textile and garment industry,” Zhang said, adding that collaboration and competition coexist for the textile industry in both countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is one of the world’s leading cotton producers, ranking among the top five in terms of yield and with cotton textile products accounting for 40 per cent of its exports.

Article continues after this advertisement

As a major garment producer, Pakistan’s export of home textiles, clothing, and other processed products to the European Union, United States (US), and other countries and regions has witnessed a rapid growth during the past few years, driving rapid growth in yarn and fabric imports from China, promoting cooperation between the two countries.

However, different stages of industrial development between the two countries also create a broad space for closer cooperation.

According to Pakistan Customs statistics, imports of textiles and apparel from China account for 62pc of total imports, making China the country’s largest source of textile and garment imports.

As per statistics released by General Administration of Customs of China, Pakistan ranks third among China’s import sources of cotton yarn.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleErdogan orders probe into Turkish lira’s slump
Next articleProfit E-Magazine Issue 169
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cabinet to abolish Rs350bn tax exemptions

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet will approve the Tax Laws (Fourth Amendment) Bill to abolish Rs350 billion tax exemptions and restore the standard 17 per cent...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoF suggests 70pc increase in wheat price in GB

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Sunday rejected the increase due to financial constraints, asking the regional government to increase the price of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Federal govt seeks details of KP’s domestic, foreign loans

PESHAWAR: The federal government has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for details of interest paid on external and internal loans as well as...
Read more
HEADLINES

President Alvi stresses trade, investment integration among ECO states

ASHGABAT: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for integration among Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) states in terms of trade and investment. Addressing the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR seizes 172 sugar bags without tax stamps

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Sunday confiscated 172 sugar bags without tax stamps in a warehouse in Hyderabad. As per details, the...

Karachi’s Green Line bus project to begin operations on Dec 25: Asad Umar

Profit E-Magazine Issue 169

China keen to strengthen investment cooperation with Pakistan in textile sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.