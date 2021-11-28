Punjab to activate online portal for monitoring urea supply chain

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to activate an online portal for monitoring the supply chain of fertilisers.

The decision was taken at a meeting that was jointly chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Federal Industries and Production Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik at the Civil Secretariat, said a statement issued on Saturday.

The Punjab chief secretary said officials concerned would monitor supplies from companies to dealers through this portal.

“It would also help obtain information about the stocks available in each district,” he said and directed the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman to immediately give all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners access to the portal.

Afzal also directed the field officers to ensure display of fertiliser prices at retail outlets. He also ordered to seal shops of profiteers and keep a check on the movement of fertiliser in the bordering districts.

Jawwad Rafique Malik directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to come out in the field to ensure fertiliser availability at the rates fixed by the government. “Sale at a price higher than Rs1,768 per bag should not be allowed, he added.

According to the report of the Special Branch, the crackdown on hoarders has helped bring down the prices of fertilisers.

Earlier on Friday, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said that the government is taking all possible measures to supply urea to farmers at affordable prices for wheat sowing.

Chairing a meeting on the fertiliser industry, the minister assured to carry out constant monitoring of urea supply from manufacturing units and movement of fertilisers at selling points across the country. He lauded the action of fertiliser manufacturers to blacklist the hoarders for a smooth supply chain and market correction of urea countrywide.

He appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government against hoarders, adding that the same measures are expected by the Sindh government to provide urea at affordable prices for increased wheat production throughout the country in interest of public welfare at large.

The chief secretary Punjab apprised the minister of actions taken by the provincial government against hoarders during the last two weeks, wherein inspection teams booked 159 culprits involved in black marketing of urea and confiscated 2.76 lakh tonne urea during raids and the district administration auctioned the same at notified rates of Rs1,768 per bag.

According to available data, Punjab lagged by 4 per cent in urea supplies, whereas 52pc supplies flew to Sindh from September to November, showing an excess amount of urea in the latter province as compared to the corresponding period last year.