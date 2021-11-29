Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Exports of readymade garments increase by 22.3pc in 4MFY22

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The exports of readymade garments from the country witnessed an increase of 22.34 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (4MFY22)as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of readymade garments during July-October FY22 stood at $1158.603 million against the exports of $947.070m during July-October FY21.

Overall exports of textile commodities witnessed an increase of 26.55pc during 4MFY22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The textile exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at $6021.815 million against the exports of $4758.473 million last year, according to PBS data.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, on year-on-year (YoY) basis, the exports of readymade garments witnessed an increase of 21.09pc at $297.435 million during October as compared to the exports of $245.628 million during the same month of last year.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, these exports also increased by 7.7pc in October 2021 when compared to the exports of $276.228 in September 2021.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan till Feb 15
Next articleRupee slumps to new historic low of 176.20
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt likely to extend tenure of SECP chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to extend the tenure of incumbent Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Ali Khan. Sources said that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin for redoubling efforts to launch taxpayer outreach initiative

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to redouble efforts for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Current account deficit surges to $5.1bn in 4MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The country's current account deficit (CAD) has surged 4.7 per cent of the GDP to $5.1 billion during the first four months of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Azakhel dry-port to finally be made fully operational

PESHAWAR: The Ministry of Railways (MoR) and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have agreed to take joint measures to fully operational the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Covid-19 audit reveals Rs5.24bn corruption by USC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday released the audit report of expenditures made under COVID-19 related measures, revealing irregularities worth Rs5.24 billion in purchases...

PSX gains 1,215 points to breach 45,000 level with big margin

SBP, Saudi Fund for Development sign pact for $3bn Saudi deposit

FBR tightens noose around real estate agents, developers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.