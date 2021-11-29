Exports of readymade garments increase by 22.3pc in 4MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The exports of readymade garments from the country witnessed an increase of 22.34 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (4MFY22)as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of readymade garments during July-October FY22 stood at $1158.603 million against the exports of $947.070m during July-October FY21.

Overall exports of textile commodities witnessed an increase of 26.55pc during 4MFY22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The textile exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at $6021.815 million against the exports of $4758.473 million last year, according to PBS data.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, on year-on-year (YoY) basis, the exports of readymade garments witnessed an increase of 21.09pc at $297.435 million during October as compared to the exports of $245.628 million during the same month of last year.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, these exports also increased by 7.7pc in October 2021 when compared to the exports of $276.228 in September 2021.