NEPRA notifies Rs4.75 per unit hike in power price

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified a Rs4.75 per unit hike in the power price on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of October.

In this regard, NEPRA on Thursday issued a notification informing of the hike for all Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) except K-Electric, adding that the raise will be charged from consumers in the billing month of December.

According to NEPRA’s notification, the hike of Rs4.7446 per unit will be applicable to all the consumer categories except life line consumers of all DISCOs.

“While effecting the fuel adjustment charges, the concerned XWDISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order,” the notification said.  

As per details, actual fuel charge component for October was at Rs9.9179 per unit against the reference fuel charge component of Rs5.1733 per unit.  

Earlier, the authority on November 9, had approved an increase of Rs2.52 per unit in the power tariff for electricity consumers of ex-WAPDA distribution companies on account of FCA for September. The Rs2.52 per unit increase had put a burden of Rs40 billion on power consumers.

 

 

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

