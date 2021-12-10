Sign inSubscribe
Brent oil may drop into $71.88-$72.69 range; bearish next week

By Agencies

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may keep dropping into a range of $71.88-$72.69 per barrel, following a completion of the bounce from the Dec. 2 low of $65.72.

The bounce adopted a zigzag mode, consisting of three waves, with the wave c and the wave a being roughly equal. The deep fall on Thursday confirms the completion of the bounce.

An inverted head-and-shoulders indicates a target of $80.40, which looks far away and unrealistic. It has to be temporarily aborted.

Resistance is at $74.51, a break above which could lead to a gain to $75.20-$76.14 range. Only a further gain above the Thursday high of $76.70 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend.

On the daily chart, oil looks heavy around $73.50, a pivotal level in evaluating the following direction. Chances are it may drop below this level.

The drop will essentially signal a return of the price into the lower channel, which indicates a very bearish target zone of $54.62-$59.08.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Agencies

