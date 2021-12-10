Sign inSubscribe
Tarin invites IFC to increase investment in Pakistan

IFC is currently providing $1.2bn to 47 companies in Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has invited the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group to increase investment in Pakistan for making the private sector an engine of growth and development. 

The advisor was meeting with IFC Senior Vice President Stephanie Von Friedeburg at the Finance Division on Friday. 

He informed that the government has taken steps to attract investment opportunities, especially foreign investment, and is making sure of providing a conductive environment to investors.

Tarin also highlighted the current economic situation of Pakistan and said that the government is committed to introducing reforms in various sectors, in the face of multiple challenges, to address the long-outstanding structural issues and to attain sustainable and inclusive growth.

He stressed that modernisation of agriculture and industry as well as focus on IT was vital for increasing exports and economic growth. “The government has taken pragmatic steps to tackle inflation, stabilise foreign exchange and increase productivity,” he added.

Stephanie Von Friedeburg discussed and supported the efforts taken by the government in social, economic and financial sectors for improvement in the economy of Pakistan. She extended her all out support for the progress and betterment of the economic agenda of the country. 

Earlier, the IFC official had called on the Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan.

The minister appreciated IFC’s commitment and its continuous support to boost the business activities in Pakistan. It was highlighted that IFC is providing $1.2 billion to 47 companies related infrastructure, natural resources, manufacturing, and agriculture in Pakistan.

“IFC is also providing advisory services for enhancing finances, improving investment climate, providing PPP solutions and designing environmentally & socially sustainable practices,” she added. 

Stephanie von Friedeburg appreciated the efforts of the government of Pakistan for improving investment climate and ease of doing business (EODB) rankings and achieving the Universal Financial Access (UFA) targets. 

 

 

Staff Report

