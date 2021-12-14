Sign inSubscribe
Tarin for enhancing cooperation with Iraq in oil, gas sectors

The two countries pledged to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday expressed keen interest in deepening bilateral relations between Iraq and Pakistan, particularly enhancing cooperation in oil and gas sectors, besides boosting the quantum of trade between the two counties.

The adviser was talking to Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Pakistan, Hamid Abbas Lafta, who had called on him here, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry. Special Representative to the PM on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was also present during the meeting.

While extending a warm welcome to the ambassador, Tarin stated that Pakistan and Iraq enjoy brotherly relations based on strong foundations of common history, religion and cultural values.

On the occasion, the ambassador highlighted deep historical relations between both the countries and said that Iraq was among the first countries to recognise Pakistan.

He further expressed desire to strengthen economic and business cooperation between the two countries.

Both the dignitaries discussed various aspects of fraternal relations between the two countries and expressed their satisfaction over the latest developments in the bilateral relationship.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides pledged to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

