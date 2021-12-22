CCoE to discuss five agenda items tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy ( CCoE) scheduled on Thursday will take up five agenda items based on summaries of the petroleum division, power division, and deputy chairman Planning Commission.

According to a statement by the Cabinet Division, the meeting will be held under the chair of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Omar, at the Cabinet Division.

Cabinet Committees Deputy Secretary Syed Ayaz Anwar has requested minimum participation in the meeting in view of Covid-19 precautions.

The summaries which will be taken up by CCoE include import of oil and port constraints at Karachi, inquiry constituted by GHCL regarding the damage of gas turbine No. 14 of 747MW Combined Cycle Power Plant at Guddu, Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) LPG Plant, LNG terminal and LNG virtual pipeline, and the monthly report sheet of power plants operated out of merit, primarily for security constrained economic dispatch of November.

Any other item may be discussed with the permission of chair, as per the statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming meeting will not consider the new refinery policy 2021 which was among the agenda items of the previous CCoE meeting.

Local refineries are currently facing furnace oil storage constraints mainly due to the refusal of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to lift stocks from refineries whereas refineries have been making efforts to convince the power division for resolving the issue.