Exports increase by 29.53pc in 5MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 29.53 per cent totaling Rs2,072,512 million during the first five months of the current fiscal year (5MFY22) as compared to the exports of Rs1,599,976 in the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, exports increased by 45.35pc to Rs502,376 million in November compared to the exports of Rs345,640 million during November, 2020.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, exports increased by 18.75pc when compared to the exports of Rs423,063 million in October 2021.

The main commodities of exports during November included knitwear, readymade garments, bed wear, cotton cloth, rice others qualities, cotton yarn, towels, madeup articles, excluding towels and bedwear, basmati, and fish along with related products.

Meanwhile, imports during the July–November period totaled Rs5,537,253 million against Rs3,197,899 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 73.15pc.

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $20.648 billion, showing an increase of 112.34pc over the deficit of $9.724 billion recorded during July-November FY21.