Exports increase by 29.53pc in 5MFY22

Imports during the July–November period registered an increase of 73.15pc

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 29.53 per cent totaling Rs2,072,512 million during the first five months of the current fiscal year (5MFY22) as compared to the exports of Rs1,599,976 in the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, exports increased by 45.35pc to Rs502,376 million in November compared to the exports of Rs345,640 million during November, 2020.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, exports increased by 18.75pc when compared to the exports of Rs423,063 million in October 2021.

The main commodities of exports during November included knitwear, readymade garments, bed wear, cotton cloth, rice others qualities, cotton yarn, towels, madeup articles, excluding towels and bedwear, basmati, and fish along with related products.

Meanwhile, imports during the July–November period totaled Rs5,537,253 million against Rs3,197,899 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 73.15pc.

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $20.648 billion, showing an increase of 112.34pc over the deficit of $9.724 billion recorded during July-November FY21.

APP

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt obtains $4.6bn loans, grants in 5MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has obtained $4.6 billion loans and grants during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2021-22. According to a...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX gains 92 points on positive indicators

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained positive on Thursday amid improved volumes, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 91.93 points (+0.21 percent) to...
Read more
HEADLINES

K-Electric seeks colossal hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve a Rs5.50 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on account...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12: Finance Ministry

The sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) would be presented to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on January 12. In this regard,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
