Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices edge higher on optimism over Omicron impact

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Oil prices edged up on Thursday for a third consecutive session over positive developments around COVID-19, even as China imposed new travel curbs and Australia reinstated restrictions to combat surging cases.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $72.86 a barrel at 0625 GMT after jumping 2.3% in the previous session.

Brent crude futures also gained 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $75.37 a barrel, extending a 1.8% gain in the previous session.

The big gains on Wednesday were partly spurred by a larger-than-expected drawdown in US crude stockpiles last week.

Article continues after this advertisement

“Oil’s direction is entirely reliant on omicron headlines, and as long as they stay more contagious but less virulent, oil’s rally is likely to continue, with intra-day ranges exacerbated by thin liquidity,” Jeffrey Halley, senior analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

The United States overnight authorized Pfizer Inc’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for people ages 12 and older, the first oral and at-home treatment as well as a new tool against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, a South African study suggested that those infected with Omicron were much less likely to end up in hospital than those with the Delta strain.

A weaker US dollar buoys oil markets as it makes commodities cheaper for those holding other currencies. The dollar fell to near a one-week low after data on Wednesday showed US consumer confidence improving more than expected in December.

Oil’s climb has come even as governments reimposed a range of restrictions to slow the spread of Omicron. The Chinese city of Xian on Wednesday ordered its 13 million residents to stay home, while Scotland imposed gathering limits from Dec. 26 for up to three weeks, and two Australian states reimposed mask mandates as cases surged.

The market has shrugged off the potential impact of mobility restrictions on fuel demand because the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies, together called OPEC+, has left the door open to reviewing their plan to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in January.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTech industry boom could overcome CAD, unemployment, PM claims
Next articleExports increase by 29.53pc in 5MFY22
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Lira extends rally in wake of Turkey’s rescue plan

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira strengthened almost 10% on Thursday, adding to big gains this week after the government said it would guarantee some local currency...
Read more
World Business News

China’s economy to grow by 8pc in 2021: World Bank

BEIJING: The World Bank has projected that China's economy will expand by 8 percent in 2021, a downward revision of the group's June forecast...
Read more
World Business News

Sri Lanka to settle $251m oil import dues to Iran by bartering tea

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan minister on Wednesday said the country plans to settle $251 million in oil import dues owed to Iran by bartering...
Read more
World Business News

Oil climbs on weaker dollar, China, amid Omicron caution

MELBOURNE: Oil prices rose again on Wednesday as the dollar slipped, with risk appetite returning as some governments resist imposing lockdowns to curb the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12:...

The sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) would be presented to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on January 12. In this regard,...

Exports increase by 29.53pc in 5MFY22

Oil prices edge higher on optimism over Omicron impact

Tech industry boom could overcome CAD, unemployment, PM claims

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.