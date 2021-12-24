Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt cannot make gas cheaper beyond certain limit: Azhar

Energy minister says govt will plead SHC to reconsider stay order on gas curtailment for general industries

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the federal government cannot reduce gas prices for consumers beyond a certain limit.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the energy minister said that sui southern and northern companies were making all-out efforts to ensure good management of gas supply to domestic consumers despite several constraints, including depletion of existing natural gas reserves and the increased demand in the peak winter season.

“If an LNG cargo of Rs8 to Rs10 billion is injected into the system to supply the commodity to domestic consumers, the government gets only Rs1 billion from domestic consumers in return. We cannot provide cheaper gas beyond a certain limit,” he added.

He said that the demand for gas from domestic consumers increases in the winter and the government stops its supply to non-export general industries and captive power plants to meet this domestic demand.

Article continues after this advertisement

Further, he said existing natural gas reserves were depleting by at the rate of 9 per cent every year while the demand has increased manifold, adding imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), due to its high cost, does not suit the government to supply to domestic consumers. “We cannot provide domestic consumers with expensive LNG from the global market”.

About the shortage of gas in Karachi, the energy minister said that a stay order by the Sindh High Court (SHC) on the curtailment of gas supply to general industries and captive power units this year was causing the problem.

“The government will present its version at the next hearing in the SHC,” he said about resolving the issue.

Azhar said the next hearing before the SHC regarding this issue was scheduled for December 30; however, he said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had been directed to try getting the hearing date before the schedule and plead for getting permission to curtail the supply to industries so that needs of domestic consumers could be met.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMoIP, MoST in tug of war over control of local auto industry standards
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

MoIP, MoST in tug of war over control of local auto industry standards

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) has sidelined the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) by tasking the Engineering Development Board (EDB)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Air Headquarters asks DG Oil to resolve refineries’ storage issue 

ISLAMABAD: Air Headquarters (AHQ) has asked the Petroleum Division’s director general (DG) Oil to intervene and urgently resolve the issue of rising furnace oil...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tax collection from sugar sector increases 11pc in 6MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs32.43 billion in taxes from the sugar sector in the first six months of current...
Read more
HEADLINES

Khusro directs 30pc increase in urea supplies

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday asked the fertiliser industry to increase urea supplies by 30 per cent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Sugar mills
HEADLINES

Tax collection from sugar sector increases 11pc in 6MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs32.43 billion in taxes from the sugar sector in the first six months of current...

Khusro directs 30pc increase in urea supplies

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months amid pandemic

PSX sheds 148 points in lacklustre session

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.