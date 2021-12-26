Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Sufficient FO stock available to meet country’s winter energy needs: Hammad

Energy minister says new refinery policy being finalised to shift refineries away from production of FO

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Sunday clarified some ‘misconceptions’ about the availability and consumption of furnace oil (FO), saying it was ‘well stocked’ to meet the winter energy needs of the country.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the energy minister said, “In summers Pakistan faced a moderate shortage of furnace oil as the FO (based) power plants ran more than last year (as per merit order) due to low water levels in dams.”

He added that the FO consumption was 116 per cent higher.

“Now the FO plants are running because of lowering flows from dams (canals closure) and in a couple of days will be consuming 13,000 tonnes per day of FO,” he said, adding that local refineries produce is only half that volume and IPPs stocks levels are still below the required levels.

Article continues after this advertisement

Azhar further said that the country was well stocked on furnace oil in case of further LNG defaults. “The surplus at some refineries is going to IPPs as FO consumption is already above 6000 tonnes/day.”

The minister informed that “a new refinery policy is being finalised to shift refineries away from [the] production of FO.”

Earlier on Friday, the energy minister, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, had said that gas reserves in Pakistan were declining, but the government was making efforts to meet the shortfall of gas.

“We can supply only as much as coming out of the ground,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s gas reserves were declining by nine per cent on an annual basis.

He said that the demand for gas from domestic consumers increases in the winter and the government stops its supply to the industrial sector to meet this domestic demand. “We cannot provide cheaper gas beyond a certain limit,” he added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWorld economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report
Next articleTurkish unit of crypto exchange Binance fined, news agency says
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tarin reiterates resolve to IMF conditions before sixth review

Prime Minister's Adviser on Finance Shaukat Tarin reiterated Pakistan's plan to fulfill the conditions imposed by the IMF as prior action before the sixth...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoC tasked to formalise barter trade with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has been tasked to formally implement the proposal of barter trade with Kabul as Pakistan aims to improve...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt cannot make gas cheaper beyond certain limit: Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the federal government cannot reduce gas prices for consumers beyond a certain limit. Addressing...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoIP, MoST in tug of war over control of local auto industry standards

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) has sidelined the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) by tasking the Engineering Development Board (EDB)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time:...

LONDON: The world’s economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than...

Govt cannot make gas cheaper beyond certain limit: Azhar

MoIP, MoST in tug of war over control of local auto industry standards

Turkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan govt

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.