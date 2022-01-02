Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

28 Pakistani companies win prestigious GDEIB Award 2021

By News Desk

A total of 28 Pakistani companies and financial organisations have won the prestigious Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2021 in different categories.

The winning organisations included Engro Fertilizers Limited which was the highest scorer, followed by Engro Energy Limited, Engro Corporation Limited, Nestlé Pakistan and HBL.

Overall GDEIB award-winning companies are First Micro Finance Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Pakistan, AGP Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited, Faysal Bank Limited, Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited, Pepsi Cola International, PTCL, Allied Bank Limited, Philip Morris Pakistan Limited, HRSG, The Millennium Education, JS Bank Limited, U Microfinance Bank Limited, TPL Corporation, National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited, The Millennium Universal College, British Council Pakistan, Jazz, Novo Nordisk Pvt Limited, Feroze1888 Mills Limited, FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited and Telenor Pakistan.

USA Centre for Global Inclusion CEO HR Metrics and Board Director Zahid Mubarik, in a statement, said that “Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks” are the standards for organisations around the world.

“The GDEIB helps organisations determine strategy and measure progress in managing diversity and fostering inclusion,” he added. He said that GDEIB has 15 categories, 28 dimensions and 275 benchmarks.

According to the statement, The Centre for Global Inclusion USA is the home of GDEIB. Its mission is to serve as a resource for research and education for individuals and organisations in their quest to improve diversity and inclusion practices around the world.

Mubarik further added that HR Metrics conducts annual GDEIB awards in which organisations are given the opportunity to disclose their diversity, equity, and inclusion accomplishments with a focus on social and economic impact on all stakeholders.

Awards were assessed on merit-based scores on a scale of 1-5 including best practice, progressive, proactive, reactive, and inactive.

Diversity Hub Pakistan formed a Jury for assessment of GDEIB awards comprising of leading global DEI experts including Lynda White, President Mcleod White, Montreal Canada, Nadia Younes, Global Head Employee Experience, Diversity and Well-Being, Zurich Insurance Company, Switzerland, Karen Francis PhD.

Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Officer, American Institutes for Research, USA, Moneeza Usman Butt, Partner KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co, Pakistan, Saad Amanullah Khan, Chairman Pakistan Innovation Fund, and Ambreen Waheed, Founder Responsible Behaviour Institute, Pakistan.

In McKinsey’s 2020 report, Diversity Wins – How Inclusion Matters, analysts found: “Companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on their executive teams were 25 per cent more likely to experience above-average profitability than companies in the fourth quartile” as well as “36 per cent likelihood of outperformance on EBIT margin for ethnic and cultural diversity”. This correlation shows a clear business case for diversity and inclusion.

The World Economic Forum’s report, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 4.0, suggests that companies with diverse employees have “up to 20 per cent higher rate of innovation and 19 per cent higher innovation revenues.”

According to PwC’s 20th annual CEO survey 2020, diversity and inclusion was the top priority for global CEOs, with 83 per cent agreeing that they promote diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Global DEI Awards will be presented to winning organisations in March 2022.

 

News Desk

