PBIT sets up five global desks to increase investment in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) has established the European, North American, China and South Asia, Middle East, as well as Central and South Asia desks to facilitate potential investors in these regions to whom Punjab will be presented as the a lucrative place for investment.

In this regard, a meeting of the PBIT Board of Directors (BoD) held here on Wednesday approved the Strategic Roadmap 2022 to provide a conducive environment for promotion of foreign investment.

The PBIT BoD also set basic objectives to attract foreign investment and help existing investors to expand businesses in the province.

The meeting unanimously agreed that coordination and facilitation would be offered to provide a better business environment as well as making effective support systems operational and to promote investment through comprehensive marketing and special programmes.

Article continues after this advertisement

The BoD also agreed to set targets for ensuring economic growth of the province through investment and financial growth in the current year.

Moreover, PBIT will host mega events, panel discussions, public-private conversations and research publications to promote investment.

Similarly, an international standard marketing strategy will be formulated to make the world aware of investment opportunities available in Punjab.

“The government is introducing bold economic reforms that have boosted the business community’s confidence and helped the country improve in all areas of the economy,” PBIT BoD Chairman Fazil Asif Jah said.