Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afghanistan

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday allowed the export of selected commodities to Afghanistan against Pakistani currency.

The meeting of the ECC was presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin. 

ECC allowed the export of selected commodities to Afghanistan against Pakistani currency by adding them in the list of items in Para-7(1) of Export Policy Order, 2020.

The items include goats, pellets, animal & vegetable fats and oil, malt extracts, food preparation, organic chemicals, essential oils, perfumes, soaps, plastic and rubber, iron and steel, aluminum and products, wooden/fiberboard and plywood, paper and paperboard, machinery/electronics and tanning, dyeing extracts and pigments.

Article continues after this advertisement

The ECC also approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) and allowed removal of 45 per cent regulatory duty on the import of pine nuts from Afghanistan to encourage legal import of unprocessed pine nuts, which will be processed in the country and exported abroad. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFood ministry constitutes biased committee to investigate monopoly at DPP
Next articleSolar association protests 17pc tax on solar panels
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

CPPA proposes Rs3.12 per unit increase in electricity prices

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has asked National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve an increase of Rs3.12 per unit in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Solar association protests 17pc tax on solar panels

LAHORE: Representatives of the Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) held a press conference here at the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Food ministry constitutes biased committee to investigate monopoly at DPP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Food Security and Research (MoFS&R), which was asked to break the monopoly of a private firm at the Department of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee up by 0.11pc in interbank market

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee ended the week on Friday rising 0.11 per cent settling at around Rs176.34 in the interbank market as investors foresee...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee up by 0.11pc in interbank market

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee ended the week on Friday rising 0.11 per cent settling at around Rs176.34 in the interbank market as investors foresee...

Digital banks important for improving financial inclusion, says SBP governor

Razak Dawood lauds startups for raising record investment

SBP reserves fall by more than $0.5bn in a week

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.