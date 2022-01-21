ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday allowed the export of selected commodities to Afghanistan against Pakistani currency.

The meeting of the ECC was presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

ECC allowed the export of selected commodities to Afghanistan against Pakistani currency by adding them in the list of items in Para-7(1) of Export Policy Order, 2020.

The items include goats, pellets, animal & vegetable fats and oil, malt extracts, food preparation, organic chemicals, essential oils, perfumes, soaps, plastic and rubber, iron and steel, aluminum and products, wooden/fiberboard and plywood, paper and paperboard, machinery/electronics and tanning, dyeing extracts and pigments.

Article continues after this advertisement

The ECC also approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) and allowed removal of 45 per cent regulatory duty on the import of pine nuts from Afghanistan to encourage legal import of unprocessed pine nuts, which will be processed in the country and exported abroad.