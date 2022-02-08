UAE based group expresses interest in Punjab’s IT sector

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based group of companies has expressed interest in investing in Punjab’s E-governance solutions and digital transformation projects.

Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Additional Director Tipu Ahmed Sharqui on Tuesday informed that an investor group from the UAE has expressed keen interest in investing in Punjab.

In addition, representatives of the Group of Companies owned by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the UAE’s royal family, paid a two-day visit to Punjab and met with senior government officials.

Tipu added that the delegation also visited PBITin this regard and got acquainted with the investment scenario in Punjab.

According to Tipu, the delegation was received by the Board of Investment Chairman Fazil Asif Jah while CEO Ahmar Malik gave a detailed briefing to the visiting delegation regarding investment opportunities in Punjab.

During the meeting PBIT CEO, assured the delegation that the PBIT would extend all possible facilitation to them regarding investment and their investment practice in Punjab would be a pleasant experience.

Tipu further informed that in fact when the PBIT delegation went to Dubai for the Dubai Expo, they met the representatives of the company there.

“We had informed them about the scope of investment in Punjab. Later they had communication with us through emails and now they want to invest in the IT sector of Punjab. We will also provide them with all kinds of guidance and such investments will be beneficial for Punjab,” he concluded.