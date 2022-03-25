Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Sugar production likely to increase by 7.5mn tons

By Shahzad Paracha

Federal Finance minister Shaukat Tarin has said that sugar production is likely to increase by 2 million tons from last year to 7.5 million tons.

The finance minister on Friday tweeted that sugar production is likely to increase by 2 million tons from last year to 7.5 million tons. As a result, Pakistan is back to a sugar surplus country.

Ex-mill  sugar prices are now around Rs81 per kg substantially lower from last year, he also mentioned in his tweet.

Sources said that sugar mills used to hide exact sugar production statistics in every season to the government despite the fact, governments relied on the industry statistics.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in November last year installed the Track and Trace system for around 80 sugar mills due to which the government has exact statistics of sugar production in this season.

Sources said that almost all the sugar mills cooperated with FBR with regard to installment of the Track and Trace system so that is why FBR is not only getting the real-time production information but also has the stock details of mills.

Sources said that sugar production is likely to touch 8 million tons during this season as the season would end next week.

It is pertinent to mention here that FBR had awarded the billion rupee contract to AJCL and Consortium for installing the Track and Trace in four sectors.

Sources said that FBR has focused on the sugar sector with regard to T&T due to the ongoing season adding that FBR will now press all the sectors including tobacco to install this system for real-time production.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChina to open Khunjerab border from April 1
Next articleECC approves revision in premium on diesel, petrol imports
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECC approves revision in premium on diesel, petrol imports

A special meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday approved revision in the premium on diesel and petrol imports...
Read more
HEADLINES

China to open Khunjerab border from April 1

After keeping the only land route between Pakistan and China closed for over two years following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, China has finally...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt approves 10pc tax cut on imported edible oil

The federal government has approved tax relief of 10 per cent on import of edible oil for April and May 2022, this was decided...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exports to UK can swell to £10bn with GSP plus

The UK-Pakistan Business Council has urged exporters to reap maximum benefits from GSP plus as the exports to UK can swell to £10 billion...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

TECH

Pakistan’s COLABS secures $3mn in funding as it plans to become...

Lahore-based coworking operator COLABS has raised $3 million in a seed round as the startup plans to become the launchpad for startups and freelancers.  The...

Exports to UK can swell to £10bn with GSP plus

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to devise investment strategy

KPRA conducts registration drive in Nowshera

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.