Pakistan earns $315mn from travel services’ export

Pakistan earned $315.030 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first seven months of the current financial year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 13.67 per cent as compared to the $277.146 million for same services provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services increased by 13.71 per cent, from $276.006 million last year to $313.840 million during July-January 2021-22.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 72.73 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 0.15 per cent. In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 13.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services also grew by 4.39 per cent, from the $1.140 million to the $1.190 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 18.82 per cent during the first seven months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July- January (2021-22) were recorded at $3,944.91 million against the exports of $3,320.17 million in July-January (2020-21), showing growth of 18.82 per cent. The imports also rose by 39.49 per cent by growing from $4,426.30 million last year to $6,174.42 million during the period under review.