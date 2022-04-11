Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

PSX gives you Sahulat to open your brokerage account

The facility, which was only available to overseas Pakistanis, has finally been extended to those undersea.

Posted by: Ariba Shahid

While overseas Pakistanis could open up an account online to trade stocks at the PSX, local residents (or as the meme-ers call them, underseas Pakistanis) could not until this week.

In an attempt to bring up the meager number of investors at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the bourse has introduced Sahulat Account Service which simplifies the investment process.

“We worked closely with the State Bank and SECP and convinced them, particularly the central bank, that banks can share KYC and customer information with brokers. It works quite well for Roshan Digital Accounts. You can be sitting anywhere in the world, not only can you open your bank account digitally but you can also open your brokerage account digitally. Why not extend the same to Pakistanis living here? They should have the same facilities” said Farrukh H Khan, the MD and CEO of the PSX. 

It is important to note that RDA accounts are fully digital from the get go. Local bank accounts, however, haven not always been as digital as they are now.

“The difference between RDA and local is that RDA starts as a digital experience, while for most local bank accounts, the initiation was not digital,” says Khan.

 

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Pak-Iran barter trade

A fresh notification could mean trade volumes increase by as much as $4 billion
Read more
FEATURED

Despite the pandemic, employment rises steadily

The 2020-2021 Labour Force Survey results were released on 31st March. It gives insight into the labour market during Covid-19, demonstrating overall positive developments.
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.